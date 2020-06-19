Oshkosh - Betty J. Nelson, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Bethel Home. She was born on September 23, 1927 in Eureka, WI to Berton and Iva (Carley) Malnory. She spent her childhood in Berlin and Waupaca until settling down in Oshkosh with her husband of 70 years, Emery. They were married on March 20, 1948.She worked at SuperValu for many years and after retirement, worked seasonally at Miles Kimball in the card inspection department. Betty was a kind and gentle soul who liked the simple things in life. She loved dancing to polkas and waltzes, and always watched Lawrence Welk. She loved trips to Wisconsin Dells with her children and grandchildren. Card playing was a weekly Sunday event at her and her dad's house, which carried through her later years with her children and grandchildren.Emery took care of her for years after she got Alzheimer's. After his passing two years ago, she moved to Bethel Home where she was well cared for by a very special nurse and friend, Kelly Buck. The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Kelly, as she holds a special place in the family's hearts.Betty is survived by four children: Jerry (Debbie) Nelson, Ron (Jayne) Nelson, Susan (Rick) Demler and Bob (Tammy) Nelson; six grandchildren: Nicole Nelson (fiancée Crystal Schubitzke), Mandy (Kevin) Stein, Dan Demler (fiancée Julie Ensslin), Adam (Sarah) Nelson, Angie Nelson (fiancée Andrew Nason) and Rob Demler; one step-grandchild: Liz Backus; great grandchildren: Melody and Trevor Stein, River Nason and Vivian Nelson and two sister-in-laws: Ihla Peterson and Eileen Malnory. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son: Jackie Nelson; brothers: Berton (Mildred), Richard, William (Ardena), Derald (Rita), Wesley "Pete" (Myrna), Alvin "Buster" (Alti) Malnory; sisters: Beatrice (Herman) Langeberg, Jeanette (Philip) Brown, Laverne (Jay) George and Ethelyn "Eppie" (Harry) Nelson; and step-grandchild: Nathan Backus.A private service will be held for Betty on Monday, June 22, 2022. She will be laid to rest in Lake View Memorial Park.