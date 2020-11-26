1/1
Betty J. Vandersee
1931 - 2020
Betty J. Vandersee

Oshkosh - Betty J. Vandersee, age 89 of Oshkosh, passed away On November 14, 2020. She was born to the late Emil and Flora (Knippel) Vandersee on January 25, 1931 in Oshkosh.

Betty graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1949. She worked as a legal secretary in Oshkosh for over 40 years.

She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Oshkosh and was a devoted volunteer there. She enjoyed going on Trinity bus trips and being a member of the Trinity Dorcas Circle.

Betty is survived by her sister, Kathryn Mosling of Oshkosh; brother, Jack (Sunny) Vandersee of Phoenix, AZ; nieces and nephews: Thomas (Ann) Mosling of Berlin, WI, Elizabeth "Libby" (Greg) Seibold of Sayner, WI, Karen (Doug) Gale of Grand Rapids, MI, Amy Mosling of Chicago, IL, Michael (Susan) Mosling of La Crosse, WI, Jill Vandersee of Maricopa, AZ, Brad (Christy) Vandersee of Phoenix, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Ralph Mosling, and nephew, Joel Vandersee.

A memorial service for Betty will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 370 Bowen St. with Rev. Ricky Schroeder officiating. Inurnment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name may be sent to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church
