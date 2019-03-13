|
Betty Jane (Kietzman) Lemke
Oshkosh - Betty Jane (Kietzman) Lemke, 90 passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
She was born on July 16, 1928 a daughter of William and Amanda (Theil) Kietzman in Oshkosh Wi. She was the oldest of 3 children.
Betty started working at the age of 16 for the telephone company in Oshkosh as a phone operator. She continued her career with AT&T for 35 years.
She met her husband Lloyd at the phone company. They were married in 1956 at Martin Luther Church in Oshkosh, WI.
She was a member at Faith Lutheran Church of Fond du Lac.
She was an avid reader and a daily visitor of the Fond du Lac Pubic Library. She also enjoyed sewing and loved her flower gardens and watching birds on their many feeders. She also loved spending time with her family and grand dogs.
She is survived by her husband Lloyd Lemke, son Stephen Lemke, daughters Liane (Dave) Iwanski, Sarah (Mark) Radtke, and one grandson Michael Lemke, 2 brothers Ralph (Bess) Kietzman and Loren (Diane) Kietzman.
She is preceded in death by her parents and several in-laws.
A cremation has taken place. Visitation will be at Ucker Witt Funeral Home on March 14th, 2019 from 3-6 p.m.
A private family inurnment will occur at Ledgeview Memorial Park on a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Betty's name to Hospice Home of Hope of Fond du Lac or Faith Lutheran Church of Fond du Lac.
The family would like to thank the staff of Woodlands Senior Park and the staff of Hospice Home of Hope who were so wonderful and supportive to Betty and her family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 13, 2019