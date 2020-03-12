|
|
Betty Jane Malzhan
Ripon - Betty Jane Malzhan, age 86, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Betty was born April 7, 1933, in Theresa, WI, the daughter of Theodore and Henrietta (Leubke) Machmueller. She graduated from Ripon High School. Betty married Lyle Cole in May of 1956. After his passing, she married Clarence Hoffman in May of 1981. After his passing, she married Arnold Malzhan on May 18, 2008. Betty worked as the Clerk of Courts for Green Lake County for 25 years. Her Christian faith was very important to her. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ripon and the Green Lake Senior Center. Betty was a world-wide traveler and enjoyed line dancing. She was a member of Triad and was active in many community service activities.
Survivors include two sons, David (Eileen) Cole of Green Lake, WI and Ritchie (Lorna) Cole of Van Dyne, WI; daughter, Nanette (Matthew) Mlodzik of Berlin, WI; six grandchildren, Amanda (Peter) Vanden Heuvel and Ashley (Alex) Cortez all of Oshkosh, WI, Angela (Jon) Lundt and Adam (Lisa) Mlodzik all of Berlin, WI, Joseph (MaryBeth) Cole of Fond du Lac, WI and Sgt. Sarah Cole in active military; five great-grandchildren; one step-son, Clarence (Joann) Hoffman of Florida; five step-daughters, Judith Aldrich of Plover, WI, Sharon (Bryan) Vergin of Phillips, WI, Julie Buchholtz of Poy Sippi, WI, Christine (Raymond) Bosveld of Berlin, WI, Laurie (Dale) Bogart of Whitelaw, WI; numerous step-great-grandchildren; brother, Theodore (Caroline) Machmueller of Ripon, WI and sister, Marion Wittchow of Ripon, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Henrietta Machmueller; three husbands, Lyle Cole, Clarence Hoffman and Arnold Malzhan and four sisters, Margaret, Adeline, Josephine and Virginia.
Visitation for Betty will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 5 - 7:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971 and again on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 10 - 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 430 W. Griswold St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral Service for Betty will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ripon with Reverend Sue Sheffer-Meyer officiating. Interment will take place at Bluffton Cemetery in the Town of Brooklyn. A memorial is being established in her name.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020