Betty Jean Bradley
Oshkosh - Betty Jean Bradley, age 87, passed away on December 4, 2019. Betty was born on March 2, 1932 in Poy Sippi to the late Willie and Frieda (Piotter) Pigorsch. On October 11, 1952, she married Marvin Bradley in Oshkosh.
Betty enjoyed gardening, crafting, trips to the casino, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Homemakers, and helped out at the Pickett Community Center.
Betty is survived by her husband, Marvin Bradley, daughters Cheryl (Richard) Langenfeld, Barbara Chesna and Connie Bradley, sons Donald (Jane) Bradley and Duane (Cindy Zellmer) Bradley, sister Shirley Drew, grandchildren Christopher (Nancy) Langenfeld, Chad (Astra) Langenfeld, Jennifer Kind, Angela Chesna, Stephanie (Nathan) Hazen, Brian (Katie) Bradley, Scott (Jessica) Bradley, Kevin (Abby) Bradley, Jacob Bradley, Tyler (Melanie) Bradley, Melissa (Trent) Martin, Austin Bradley, Brittany Marshall and Jadon Ziebell and 26 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law Delores Hedtke and Donna (Richard) Albright and brothers-in-law Burton (Nancy) Bradley and Dennis (Cathy) Bradley.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Lou Nitz, son Brian Bradley, grandson Justin Riel, and brothers-in-law Lloyd Nitz, Clifford Drew, Dale Bradley and Henry Hedtke.
Services will be held on Monday December 9, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (508 Co Rd M, Pickett, WI 54964) at 12:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 10 AM and will go until the time of service. Burial will be at Liberty Prairie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Medical Center for their care of Betty.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019