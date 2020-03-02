Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
8 S. Fourth St.
Winneconne, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
8 S. Fourth St
Winneconne, WI
Oshkosh - Betty Jean Murray (nee Leone) age 85, of Oshkosh, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, February 29, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Betty was born on June 30, 1934, the daughter of Patsy and Antonia Leone. On October 4, 1958, she married Jim Murray.

Betty worked for many years at Race Office Supply in Oshkosh. She loved to cook, entertain, bowl, and puzzle in her retirement years.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Jim; two daughters, Jodie (Dave) Kadonsky, of Oshkosh; Julie Murray, of Oshkosh; one granddaughter, Grace Kadonsky, of Oshkosh; and other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church 8 S. Fourth St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. Burial will be in Ellenwood Cemetery, Oshkosh.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

"I have fought the good fight,

I have finished the race.

I have kept the faith.

Henceforth there is laid up

for me the crown of righteousness…

2 Timothy 4:7

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
