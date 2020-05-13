Services
Wachholz & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Service
303 W Harvard St
Princeton, WI 54968
(920) 295-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty K. Krueger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty K. Krueger Obituary
Betty K. Krueger

Neshkoro - Betty K. Krueger, age 89, of Redgranite, formerly of Neshkoro, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Preston Place in Redgranite. She was born on February 14, 1931, in Markesan, a daughter of Herman and Susie May (Barrett) Mathes. On June 5, 1960, she married Darwin Krueger at the Methodist Church in Berlin, WI. In her younger days, Betty worked for the Berlin Tannery, the American Baptist Assembly as a housekeeper and had also cleaned various homes around the Neshkoro area.

Polka dancing with her husband, Darwin was something she loved to do. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. Cooking, baking and attending craft fairs were hobbies she had enjoyed. Betty sang in the church choir and was a member of the Altar Guild at Zion Lutheran Church of Neshkoro. She was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Neshkoro.

Those Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory include her 3 children, Tom (Anna) Krueger of Neshkoro, Kim (Todd) Mashuda of Neshkoro, Robert (Gayle) Mathes of Monticello, WI; 5 grandchildren, Kyle Krueger of Madison; Joe (Melanie) Poczatek of Longmont, CO; Nathan Mathes of Monticello, WI, Erik (Daphne) Mathes of Baraboo, Katelyn Kratochwill of Madison; 4 great grandchildren, Weiland, Lyla, Olivia, Jameson; sister, Beverly Hagen of Milwaukee; brother, Eugene (Betsy) Mathes of Waukesha; special friend, Kim Holsted of Neshkoro; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin Krueger; parents, Herman and Susie Mathes; 2 brothers, Wayne Mathes and Sidney Mathes; 2 sisters, Maxine Lippert and Nina Kearley.

A private family service for Betty K. Krueger will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Neshkoro. Pastor John Bumgardner will officiate. Betty will be laid to rest following the service in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Neshkoro. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Betty with her family.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -