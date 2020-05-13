|
Betty K. Krueger
Neshkoro - Betty K. Krueger, age 89, of Redgranite, formerly of Neshkoro, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Preston Place in Redgranite. She was born on February 14, 1931, in Markesan, a daughter of Herman and Susie May (Barrett) Mathes. On June 5, 1960, she married Darwin Krueger at the Methodist Church in Berlin, WI. In her younger days, Betty worked for the Berlin Tannery, the American Baptist Assembly as a housekeeper and had also cleaned various homes around the Neshkoro area.
Polka dancing with her husband, Darwin was something she loved to do. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. Cooking, baking and attending craft fairs were hobbies she had enjoyed. Betty sang in the church choir and was a member of the Altar Guild at Zion Lutheran Church of Neshkoro. She was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Neshkoro.
Those Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory include her 3 children, Tom (Anna) Krueger of Neshkoro, Kim (Todd) Mashuda of Neshkoro, Robert (Gayle) Mathes of Monticello, WI; 5 grandchildren, Kyle Krueger of Madison; Joe (Melanie) Poczatek of Longmont, CO; Nathan Mathes of Monticello, WI, Erik (Daphne) Mathes of Baraboo, Katelyn Kratochwill of Madison; 4 great grandchildren, Weiland, Lyla, Olivia, Jameson; sister, Beverly Hagen of Milwaukee; brother, Eugene (Betsy) Mathes of Waukesha; special friend, Kim Holsted of Neshkoro; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin Krueger; parents, Herman and Susie Mathes; 2 brothers, Wayne Mathes and Sidney Mathes; 2 sisters, Maxine Lippert and Nina Kearley.
A private family service for Betty K. Krueger will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Neshkoro. Pastor John Bumgardner will officiate. Betty will be laid to rest following the service in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Neshkoro. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Betty with her family.
