Betty Lois (Hathaway) Durkin
Grosse Point Woods, MI - Betty Lois (Hathaway) Durkin, 74, a resident of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan passed away on May 8, 2020, at "Sunrise at Vernier" in Grosse Pointe Woods after a long and hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease. A daughter of Robert and Florence (Pedler) Hathaway, she was born September 22, 1945, in Muskegon, Michigan.
Raised from age 2 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin she graduated Co-Valedictorian from Oshkosh High School in 1963. Upon receiving her Bachelor's degree in teaching from Hastings College, Hastings, Nebraska she received her Master's degree from the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. On October 10, 1970, she married Michael Durkin at the Algoma Blvd. United Methodist Church in Oshkosh.
Betty was an amazing school teacher. She tenured many years as a first-grade teacher at Charles A. Poupard. When Betty wasn't spending her time in the classroom, she could be found volunteering at Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church at many functions, festivals and sales. Her faith guided her love of nature and taking in the quiet moments as she sat in New Port Richey, Florida or maybe she would have her nose in a novel or book. Betty also enjoyed taking motorcycle trips with her husband Michael and boating with her family on Lake St. Clair. Betty was also a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed her fellowship with like-minded friends.
She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Ross Durkin; loving mother of Ross Dale II (Nicole), and Bryan (Christina); cherished grandmother of Gavin, Ian, Kylie and Michael; dear sister of Terry (Amy) Hathaway, John (Paula) Hathaway, Mary (Jim) Boda; sister-in-law of Gwen (Ernie) Sittaro; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at a later date when all can gather and share love and support.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family or the Grosse Pointe United Methodist Church, 211 Moross Rd, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 12 to May 17, 2020