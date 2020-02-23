|
Oshkosh - Betty Lou Gibson, age 91 of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born on October 6, 1928 to the late Emily Harwood in Oshkosh. Betty married William Gibson and their marriage was blessed with a daughter.
Betty was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school for 25 years. She worked as a receptionist for the Oshkosh Daily Northwestern.
Betty was commonly known by close family and friends as "Grandma Ding". She and her late husband shared over 60 years of marriage together. They enjoyed going boating, and taking part in bowling league. Betty had a love for ceramics. She had two kilns in her home, where she fired beautiful glasses, bowls and statues that now decorate the homes of her family. Betty also enjoyed knitting blankets and sweaters, especially for her great-grandsons.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Dennis) Brucks; granddaughter, Nicole (Julio Moran) Wendt; great-grandsons, Owen, Alexander and Gibson Moran; step-great-grandsons, Julian and Anthony Moran; sister-in-law, Jean Leonard. She is further survived by Barb and Karl Kallin, their daughters, and Marcia Jungwirth and her sons.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William, her brother, Donald Leonard, as well as Jordy Jungwirth.
A funeral service for Betty will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 240 W. 9th Ave. with Pastor Brad Dokken Officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. A private burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020