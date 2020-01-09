|
Oshkosh - Betty Lou Lorna Angell, age 94, of Oshkosh passed away at Eden Meadows on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1925 to the late Paul and Emily (Wilde) Horton in Oshkosh. She married Donald E. Angell at First English Lutheran Church on April 22, 1944 and their marriage was blessed with two daughters.
Betty was a member at First English Lutheran Church. In her younger years, she and her mother attended bible study together. During her free time, Betty enjoyed reading, word finds, cross stitching, and playing cards. She also enjoyed baking, folding laundry, and watching birds. Cardinals were always one of her favorites. Betty loved her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. She was always there to lend a hand as the children were growing up. Betty was abundantly cherished and loved by all of her family. She was greatly revered as the strong matriarch of the family and admired for her optimistic attitude on life.
Betty is lovingly survived by her daughters, Gail Klabunde and Linda (James) Stueber; grandchildren, Ginger (Dan) Lenz, Sheila Jirschele, Gina (Rick) Panske, and Donald Klabunde; great-grandchildren, Quin (Jamie), Shae, and Rourke Lenz, Calvin (Hailey) and Sean Jirschele, Alison (Jake) Casper, Abby, Adam, and Aaron Panske; and great-great-grandchild, Ada Jirschele. Betty is further survived by her brother, Jack Horton, as well as her furry friend, Louie.
In addition to her husband Donald Angell, Betty was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeremy Stueber, great-granddaughter, Alicia Jirschele; sisters, Jane (Robert) Guyer and Beverly (Norman) Madaus; brother, James Horton: son-in-law, John Klabunde; sisters-in-law, Sheila Horton, Vivian (Robert) Henkel, and June (Edward) Troxell.
A funeral service for Betty will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First English Lutheran Church, 1013 Minnesota St. with Rev. Tim Greenwald officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Lake View Memorial Park.
Betty's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Eden Meadows Rehabilitation Center for the loving care they provided to her, especially those who helped Betty with her bedtime routine.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020