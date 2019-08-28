|
Betty Naslund
Oshkosh - Betty Ruth Naslund, age 88, of Oshkosh passed away on Saturday evening August 24, 2019 at Bethel Home. She was born in Oshkosh on April 18, 1931 the daughter of Helge Julias and Ruth (Witt) Naslund. Betty was employed at Oshkosh B' Gosh as a machine operator for 39 years. She was a faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, she loved decorating eggs, hand painting all different kinds. Betty loved traveling the state of Wisconsin, she would get in her car in the morning and drive from dawn till dusk.
Betty is survived by many special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 am at the Bethel Home Chapel at 225 N. Eagle Street. Oshkosh, WI. Rev. Connie Weiss will officiate. Visitation will be held at the chapel on Thursday from 10 am until the time of service
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 28, 2019