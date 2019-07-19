|
Betty Nigbor
Berlin - Our Beloved Sister Betty flew on Angels Wings to Heaven and into the arms of our Lord and Savior and was greeted by Mom and Dad on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Betty was born on August 7, 1960 to Clemens and Cecelia (Disterhaft) Nigbor in Berlin, Wisconsin. God created Betty with an extra 21st chromosome, putting her in an elite category of beautiful souls known to have Trisomy 21, also known as Down Syndrome.
Betty is survived by sisters and brothers, Doris (Marlon) Holmes, Louise (Tom) Naczek, Linda (Doug) Brueggen, Karen (David) Cerny, Leonard Nigbor, Lawrence (Sharon) Nigbor, Kenny (Janice) Nigbor, Harold Nigbor, Wayne (Pat) Nigbor; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews, many friends and special caregiver, Cheryl Markowski who Betty adored.
Betty was preceded in death by mom and dad; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Jim Rhodes; sisters-in-law, Gail and Georgene Nigbor; nephew, Shawn Nigbor.
A Funeral service with the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 26th 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin, with Father David Greenfield officiating, burial will follow the service at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery of Berlin.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Betty on Thursday, July 25th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin, with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and may also visit at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 26th from 9 to 10 a.m., before we leave for the services at the church.
The Family wishes to extend a special heartfelt thank you to the Patriot Place Staff who loved on and cared for Betty. An Additional heartfelt thank you to the Staff of Heartland Hospice, her special angels case managers, Stacy, Lynn and Norma.
