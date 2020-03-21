|
|
Oshkosh - Betty Sue Sievers, age 86 of Oshkosh, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on April 30, 1933 to the late William and Iva Myrtle (Turner) Teel in Missouri. Betty married Carl Sievers on July 8, 1955 and their marriage was blessed with five children. Carl preceded Betty in death on April 23, 2002.
One of Betty's greatest joys was cruising along the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans with her family. Together they explored the Mexican Riviera as well as the Western and Eastern Caribbean islands. Betty also enjoyed traveling within the United States. In her early years, she enjoyed going on camping trips with Carl and their children, her brother Kenny and his family, her mother and mother-in-law, Bernice. She even camped into her 70's with her adult children and grandchildren. She made trips to visit the Grand Canyon, California, NYC, and Las Vegas. Many precious memories were formed throughout the years of camping and traveling with her family.
When Betty wasn't traveling from coast to coast, she could be found golfing, bowling, winning big at the casinos, or having lunch with the ladies; whose friendship was invaluable to her. She was a volunteer for many years at Evergreen and Mercy Medical Center. She was a member of the Ladies Benevolent Society.
Betty is lovingly survived by her children, Karen (Mark) Ulrich, Susan (Collin) Strasser, Richard (Michelle Lenz), Jeffery (Marie), and Tracy (John) Van Wie; grandchildren, Ryan (Laura) and Jodi (Marlaina) Ulrich, Jillian (Shawn) Baeten, Cameron and Jeremy Edminster, Derek and Lauren Strasser, Karisa, Ashley, Torin and Kayleigh Sievers; great-grandchildren, Irelyn, Leo, Fern, Paeton, Francis, Evan, Logan, Gustav, Hadley, Cydney and Benjamin. Betty is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends from St.Louis, MO, Highland, IL, Brookfield, WI, and of course, Oshkosh.
In addition to her husband Carl, Betty was preceded in death by her siblings, Willene (Hurlus) Cox, Lowell (Helen), James (Ruth) and Kenneth (Jean) Teel.
A private graveside service will take place.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
The family of Betty wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Evergreen Retirement Community for such understanding and compassionate care provided to her. Also, thank you to Dr. Alzoubi and his staff for caring for Betty throughout the years. Your support and guidance have not gone unnoticed.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020