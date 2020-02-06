Resources
Oshkosh - Beverly H Bahr, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Waterford surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Oscar and Harriet (Mielke) Kaspar on May 13, 1927 in Oshkosh. She was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church. She sang in the Choir where she met the love of her life, Allen Bahr. They married on July 5, 1947 and were together until his passing in 2012. She loved being with her family and friends; she enjoyed playing cards and travelling. She volunteered at the church and worked in the school lunch program.

Beverly is survived by her two sons, Gary (Lynette) Bahr and Steve (Kim) Bahr; grandchildren, Matthew (Lanay) of Cumming, GA, Christopher (Kelsey), Bryan (Jessica), and Kristy (Jerry Kope) Bahr; great-grandchildren Anna, Jenna, Leia, Kyla, of Cumming, GA, and Hayden and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was preceded in death by her brother, Milton (Lois) Kaspar and brother-in-law, Louis (Audrey) Hentz.

A service for Beverly will be held at Grace Lutheran Church (913 Nebraska St) on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 12PM. Rev Chadwick Graham will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the caring nurses of Heartland Hospice and the entire staff at the Waterford in Oshkosh.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
