Beverly Marie Mjelde Freiberg, age 90 of Oshkosh, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Evergreen Rehab from complications of COVID-19. She grew up on a dairy farm in Amherst, WI, the daughter of Ray and Elsie Mjelde, the sister to Bonnie Bruley and Louis Mjelde.She worked hard her whole life, and was an executive secretary at law firms, a hospital, a university, to WPS, where she retired from.Our mother loved to dance and loved music, especially Frank Sinatra. She was an avid reader and did daily crossword puzzles. Beverly lived her life as a Christian woman. She enjoyed travel and loved animals.Our mother loved and cared for us the best way she knew how. We as her children are thankful on this Thanksgiving Day, to be able to remember the good times and cherish the closeness of family, for which was our mother's prayer. Instead of sorrow on this most treasured holiday, we choose to honor her and the legacy she wrote on each one of our hearts.She is lovingly survived by her children, Cheri (Rick) Waters, Michael (Karin) Boone, Susan (Kelly) Janssen, Stacy (Steven) Schmid, Tyler Tarr (Debra), Thomas (Katie) Tarr; grandchildren, Wendy (Dan) Peterson, Michael (Nikol) Waters, Kristy Waters, Melanie (Grant) Kalmerton, Maggie (Brad) Gorzek, John (Dana) Prahl, Jessica Voils, Nick (Lis) Voils, Sommer (Thibault) Roux, James (Robin) Schmid, Christopher Tarr; 18 great grandchildren. Beverly is further survived by her brother, Louis (Patricia) Mjelde, and special friend Diane Lenz.Beverly was preceded in death by her sister Bonnie, infant brother Kenneth, son Douglas.A private burial will take place at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Amherst, WI in spring.We would like to thank the staff at Evergreen for all the help and care of our mother during this difficult time.