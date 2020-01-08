|
|
Poy Sippi - Beverly J. Henke, age 89, of Poy Sippi, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.
She was born December 17, 1930, in Poy Sippi, the daughter of Henry and Della Kingtop Wendt. Bev was a 1948 graduate of Berlin High School. She was united in marriage to Robert Henke at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi.
Bev worked for Daisy Dairy as a bookkeeper and was a clerk at Poy Sippi Post Office. She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church, actively serving with LWML. Beverly was Town of Leon Clerk for many years and a member of Andersen-Wendt American Legion Auxiliary Post #514 and Petal Pushers Garden Club. She stayed busy gardening, canning, quilting, cooking and baking the most excellent Christmas cookies.
She is survived by her two daughters, Charlene LaSure and Joan McFarren; eight grandchildren, Lucas (Aleda) McFarren, Jeffrey (Tanya) LaSure, Jeremy LaSure (significant other, Amanda), Shea (Brent "BJ") Reiland, Karl (Johanna) Henke, Katie (Bryan) Fischer, Anna (Sam Runolfson) Henke and Jacob (Laura) Henke; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Wendell (Eva) Wendt; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Bev was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Michael Henke; and son-in-law, Jim LaSure.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi. Funeral services will be held at the church at 12:00 p.m., Rev. William Meyer officiating. Interment will be in Poy Sippi Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020