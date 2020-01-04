|
Beverly J. Herring
Oshkosh - Beverly Jean Herring, age 90, passed away on Friday January 3, 2020 at Westbrooke Manor in Oshkosh after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on February 20, 1929 to the late Earl and Ada (Benedict) Bending. Beverly was happily married to Norman Herring for 70 years. They got married on August 14, 1949 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. She worked as a cook and kitchen assistant for most of her life until retirement from Emmaline Cook in Oshkosh.
Beverly enjoyed dancing, cooking, playing cards with her friends, going on gambling trips, and being with her family. She was known to always be the life of the party and never needed a reason to have one. She was a huge sports fan and loved watching the Packers and the Brewers, but mostly enjoyed cheering on her grandkids during their sporting activities.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband; Norman Herring, two sons; Gary Herring and Dale (Patti) Herring, four grandchildren; Brian Herring, Jodi (Rob) Frank, Dustin (Dana Imse) Herring, and Dylan Herring, and four great grandchildren; Hunter, Katie, Ciera, and Jamye.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, one brother; Lloyd Bending, and one sister; Dorothy Kriha.
The funeral service for Beverly will be held at 11 a.m on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S Westhaven Dr Oshkosh, WI 54904. A time of visitation will be held from 9 a.m until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020