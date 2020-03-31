|
|
Oshkosh - Beverly J. Scheuermann, age 92 of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 due to complications of end-stage chronic renal disease.
She was born on March 25, 1928 to the late Edward and Gertrude (Llewelyn) Steinhilber.
Beverly graduated from Oshkosh High School in January, 1946 and went on to work as a secretary at the Wisconsin National Life Insurance Company for several years.
On July 7, 1951 Beverly married Nyal Scheuermann and moved to Milwaukee where she worked at American Insurance Company while Nyal completed medical school.
Their marriage was blessed with four children.
Beverly was instrumental in her husband's career. She was the glue that held everything together in their home so that Nyal could help others.
Beverly and Nyal enjoyed traveling the world together. They loved to listen and dance to many different types of music and were members of Top Hatters and Edgewater dance clubs.
Beverly adored her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She maintained a great sense of faith, grace, and humor during both good and challenging times.
Beverly was an active member of Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was part of the Elizabeth Circle, and enjoyed quilting with other church members.
Her community based volunteer work included Meals on Wheels and Bethel Auxiliary. She and Nyal were active financial supporters to many organizations within the Oshkosh community.
She had a deep love for all of God's creatures; especially birds, as well as all of nature's beauty.
Beverly is lovingly survived by her children George Scheuermann, Pam (Mark) Calliari, Peggy (Jack) Stuyvenberg, and William (Meredith) Scheuermann; grandchildren Joseph (Kimberly) and John Calliari, Katie and Abbey Stuyvenberg, Molly (Cody) Vande Wettering, Katrina (Kenny) Black, Maria and Will Scheuermann; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Kaitlyn and Vincent Calliari, Saylor Vande Wettering and a baby girl on the way as well as her brother Kenneth Steinhilber. She is further survived by many good friends and extended family.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Edith (Edward) Weiner; Clarence (Ruth), Donald (Elaine), and sister-in-law Fran Steinhilber.
A private funeral service will be held. An announcement for a celebration of Beverly's life will follow at a later date.
Beverly's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Pastor Jan LaVake, the staffs at Mercy Medical Center (2nd floor), Fresenius Dialysis Center, and Gabriel's Villa; Dr. Curtis Radford and Dr. Robert Weber.
A sincere thank you also goes out to close neighbors and friends of Beverly who assisted her and made it possible for her to live in the comfort of her own home for the last several years.
Your kindness, care, and compassion towards Beverly and her family have not gone unnoticed.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established to benefit Beverly's favorite charities.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020