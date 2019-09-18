|
Beverly J. Westphal
Oshkosh - Beverly J. Westphal, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Parkview Health Center on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beverly was born and raised in Oshkosh to the late Harold Radtke and Esther Martin on December 24, 1927. Before her family's home was built she was proud to tell many that she grew up in her family's grocery store, which was one of the first in Oshkosh in the 1930's. Later she lived in the same house for the rest of her life, which was proudly built by her Father and Uncle. On June 20, 1953 Beverly married Robert Westphal. Beverly was also a devoted member at Martin Luther Lutheran Church.
Beverly took pride in the places she worked and was known for her attention to detail and quality work ethic. She began work for Oshkosh B'Gosh in 1951 and worked on and off until retiring in 1992. A few years later, Beverly came out of retirement and worked as a housekeeper at the Pioneer Inn and Marina before it closed. Beverly then finished and is probably most well known for her working career as an ICU housekeeper for Aurora Medical Center of Oshkosh. She retired at the young age of 81 with Aurora, and was recognized with an award and trip to Chicago for her "sunshine personality & optimism with patients, family, and all that came in contact with her."
Family was also the center of her world, and she was a beloved Mother and Grandmother. She always wanted to be with her family and cherished spending time with them. She enjoyed trips to Mississippi and never missed a birthday party, family gathering or holiday. She particularly enjoyed hosting Christmas for her family, followed by her annual birthday meal at the Roxy Supper Club.
Beverly will be missed but her lively personality and outlook on life will not be forgotten. She had a way of lighting up a room with her spunk and making those around her smile.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Diane Westphal-Blechl, her son, Daniel Westphal; grandchildren, Shanehan (Paula) Westphal of Mississippi, Natasha (David) Dorsey of Neenah, Ashlea (Paul) Kope of Berlin; Lindsay Westphal and Luke Westphal of Fond Du Lac; great-grandchildren, Leland Westphal, Leah and Aubrey Dorsey, Josselyn Blechl, Kjrstin Kope, and Ryker Kope.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Westphal; parents; Harold and Esther Radtke; granddaughter; Danielle Westphal.
Beverly's family would also like to extend a great deal of gratitude to Seniors Helping Seniors, the Staff at Parkview Health Care Center and to Dr. Soni and Staff at Aurora Medical Center of Oshkosh for all of the wonderful care they provided to Beverly during her time of need.
A service will be held at Konrad-Behlman Eastside (402 Waugoo Ave) on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 18, 2019