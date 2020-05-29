Beverly Jean (Smith) Beck
Beverly Jean (Smith) Beck

Omro - Beverly Jean (Smith) Beck, age 89, of Omro, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Country Villa Assisted Living in Omro surrounded by those that she loved. She was born March 13, 1931, in Neenah.

On July 28, 1949, she married Jerome W. Beck in Omro and Bev and Jerry embarked on a journey of self-employment in the early years of their marriage and they made Omro their home through it all. Their many business ventures included: a bar, snowmobile and bait shop as well as pizza restaurants that all carried the family name: Beck's. As Bev and Jerry grew through their marriage, they also grew as business partners, co-workers and companions. Bev wore many hats throughout the course of their adventures together, such as: barmaid, bouncer, table runner, order taker, supply orderer, crust maker and overall chief organizer (Boss). She was the glue that held the businesses and family together; oftentimes these roles overlapped. After the passing of Jerry, Bev continued to operate Beck's Pizza, thus honoring her late husband and family. Bev finally retired at a young 71 and continued to be socially-active; enjoying casino trips, bingo, cribbage, lunch dates with family and friends, spending time with her great-granddaughter Lexi and catching up on classic movies. She was happiest in the warmth of the sunshine with many adventures to Mazatlan with Jerry and Barbie, trips to Florida to visit Terri and Don while she pretended she was a snowbird, and countless summer hours along the river in Omro. Bev's perseverance, sassy attitude and quick wit served her well in her last year of life as she battled chronic health issues. Her attitude carried her to extra years in her life so she could soak up every last moment with her family and friends. We take comfort in knowing that Mom is finally reunited with her one love, Jerry. The two of them are certainly dancing and fishing to their hearts' content. She likely has a scheduled lunch date with Christy for a rare bacon cheeseburger. Mom, Grandma, Gma, Grandma Grape, GG, and the Queen Mum, although your passing brings us grief, your love and spirit will dance in our hearts and continue to bring joy to our lives with every story we share.

Bev is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Barbie D. Astrach and Tim "Ace" of Berlin, WI; Terri L. Stadler and Don of Cape Coral, FL; son and daughter-in-law, Jerome O. "Butch" Beck and Christine of Berlin, WI; son-in-law, Tom Lautenschlager of Omro; grandchildren, Lisa B. Rilling and Jim of Omro, WI; Cody L. Stadler and Katie of Alexandria, VA; Ashley A. Clausen and Taylor of Berlin, WI; Jayson J. Beck of Berlin, WI; Jeffrey R. Beck and Fawn of Berlin, WI; numerous great-grandchildren; very special friends, Sandra Kay and Bobber Ruckle; Pat Kasuboski along with her community of friends, staff and caregivers from Webster Manor, Country Villa and Generations Hospice.

Preceding Bev in death were her father, Sidney Smith; mother, Clara Wilhelmina (Oleson) Smith; husband, Jerome W. "Shine" Beck; daughter, Christy L. Beck; sister, Phyllis Bremer; brother, John Smith; in-laws, Kenneth "Dobber" and Joan Beck; Peggy and Ted Spanbauer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Bev's name may be mailed to Mueller Funeral Home ATTN: Beck Family 904 E. Main St. Winneconne, WI 54986.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
