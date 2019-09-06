|
Beverly Jones
Omro - On October 05, 1935 Beverly Ann nee Lehman Jones, the only child of the late Lewis and Lilah nee Schmude Lehman was born at the Lehman family farm near Borth, in the Town of Poy Sippi, WI. Beverly was baptized on October 20, 1935 by the late Rev. W.A. Beltz and confirmed into the Lutheran faith by the late Rev. A. Wolkenhauer on May 29, 1949 and is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Borth. She is a 1953 graduate of Omro High School. On September 22, 1956 she was united in marriage to Gayland Jones at Grace Lutheran Church in Omro. This union was blessed with two sons, Lee and Ray, both of Omro. Beverly was employed as a secretary all of her years of employment, first for attorneys in Berlin, WI then at Rockwell Int. in Oshkosh, for Grace Lutheran Church in Omro and, until her retirement in July of 2000, after 28 years, at Omro High School.
Beverly departed her earthly life on September 3, 2019 at Country Villa in Omro. She is survived by her Gayland, her husband just shy of 63 years; her children: Lee and Diane, and Ray Jones, all of Omro; grandchildren: Kenneth and Katie Jones of Omro, and Crystal Chitel and Mike Matsche of Fond du Lac; great- grandson, Remi Matsche; sister-in-law Marilyn Stark of Ripon, nieces, nephews, a multitude of cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, father-in-law & mother-in-law (Raymond and Josephine nee Gay Jones); a sister-in-law (Betty Jones Hoffman); brother-in-law, Marvin Stark; and stepmother-in-law (Verna Jones).
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Omro Kwiatkowski Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Beardsley officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday, September 9 at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Borth Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church of Borth or the Omro Public Library.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 6, 2019