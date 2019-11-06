|
|
Oshkosh - Beverly J. Kargus, age 92, passed peacefully into Eternal Life on November 4, 2019 at Park View Health Center. She was born in Oshkosh to the late Ferdinand and Lora (Dreyer) Rademacher on December 30, 1926. Beverly worked as a secretary at the Winnebago County Courthouse and for the University of WI-Oshkosh. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed watching baseball and reading.
She is survived by her two sons, Greg (Barb) and Jeff (Bev); four grandchildren, Kimberly (Steve) Myers, Terri (Jonathan) Marx, Ethan (Liz Casper) Kargus, Ryann (Stephen) Kargus; and four great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Abram Marx, and James and Leona Myers.
A private service will be held by the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019