Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Kargus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Kargus


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Kargus Obituary
Oshkosh - Beverly J. Kargus, age 92, passed peacefully into Eternal Life on November 4, 2019 at Park View Health Center. She was born in Oshkosh to the late Ferdinand and Lora (Dreyer) Rademacher on December 30, 1926. Beverly worked as a secretary at the Winnebago County Courthouse and for the University of WI-Oshkosh. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed watching baseball and reading.

She is survived by her two sons, Greg (Barb) and Jeff (Bev); four grandchildren, Kimberly (Steve) Myers, Terri (Jonathan) Marx, Ethan (Liz Casper) Kargus, Ryann (Stephen) Kargus; and four great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Abram Marx, and James and Leona Myers.

A private service will be held by the family.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -