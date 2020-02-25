|
|
Oshkosh - Beverly J. Mueller, age 83, of Oshkosh died on Sunday February 23, 2020 at Evergreen. She was born in Wausau on November 16, 1936 the daughter of Norman and Rose Muelver. On August 17, 1957 she married Kenneth Mueller in Wausau. He preceded her in death July 11, 2015.
In 1960 they moved to Oshkosh and she began her career as a travel agent. She traveled extensively in her 41 years as a travel agent- 23 years with AAA and 18 years with Fox Valley (World) Travel and she finally retired in 2001.
Bev was a member of First English Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ken in 2015, her parents and many friends.
She is survived by cousins and many very special friends.
For all that Bev encountered on her journey she felt that she was on this earth on a long vacation. She had seen such beautiful places and met the most wonderful l people, who became lifelong friends, but was not sorry when it was time to go home. She was happy and content and found peace at last.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at noon at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside with Rev. Tim Greenwald officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau.
Memorial donations in Bev's name to Mayo Clinic would be appreciated
Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning to dance in the rain.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020