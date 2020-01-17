|
Bill "Wilbur" Hinz
Winneconne - Bill "Wilbur" Hinz, age 59, of Winneconne died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home. He was born November 26, 1960, in Oshkosh to the late Orville and Helen (Teckum) Hinz. While working with his father in his tv repair shop, Bill earned the nickname "Wilbur" from his father Orville. In his youth, he had worked at the Pinkerton's horse farm, which included wiring an entire barn. Wilbur was a 1979 graduate of Winneconne High School, and a graduate of Fox Valley Technical Institute. On February 11, 1984, he married Susan Smith. Bill, Sue, and their children enjoyed many vacations camping and time spent at the Coates' cabin, all of which usually included lighting off fireworks. For over 30 years Bill worked at Fox Valley Technical College, where he developed the Distance Learning System which incorporated high schools and colleges throughout the fox valley. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Winneconne, where he sang in the choir for over 20 years, as well as working on numerous church projects, including electrical work on the church organ, the sound system, and remodeling various rooms throughout the church. Wilbur enjoyed going to NASCAR races in Michigan with his brother Kurt and friends, collecting guns, and blowing stuff up. He was always willing to help family and friends with any electrical work that needed to be done, and he could fix almost anything. Bill was very loyal to his mother Helen, especially in her last years spent at a nursing home. Wilbur had a great love of music, especially John Prine and Pink Floyd.
Bill was a quiet, patient, humble, generous, God-fearing, and stubborn man who was a loving father, brother, and husband, and will be missed by: three children and four grandchildren: Elissa Hinz (fiancé, Samuel Brouch), and her children, Arizona Lynn and Josiphina Marie; William V. (Ashley) Hinz, and their son, Gavin William; Jessica Hinz and her daughter, Skylar Grace. He is also survived by a sister and two brothers, Luann Hinz, Gib (Diane) Hinz, Kurt (Lori) Hinz; the mother of his children, Sue Hinz; and other relatives and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A service will be held on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Winneconne Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020