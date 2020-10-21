Blas Ruiz Gonzales Sr., age 82, of Ripon, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Copperleaf Village of Ripon.He was born February 3, 1938, in Kaufman, TX, the son of Nicolas and Lucille "Lucia" Ruiz Gonzales. Blas attended Hughes High School in Arkansas. Blas worked most of his life in the factory. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and loved working with his hands.He is survived by his children, Melissa (Jamie) Baker, Blas Jr. (Angie) Gonzales, Tammy (Dan) Howard, Jeff Gonzales (fiancé Leslie), Tony (Katie) Gonzales, Greg (Kim) Gonzales, Dennis Gonzales and Taunya Gonzales; 34 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and four brothers. Blas was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sherry Lenox; three brothers; and three sisters.Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Blas Gonzales Sr., PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.