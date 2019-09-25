|
|
Bonnie C. Pettit
Oshkosh - Bonnie C. Pettit, age 85 of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Evergreen Retirement Community. She was born in Oshkosh on December 30, 1933 to the late Russel and Florence (Coombs) Coates. Bonnie married William Pettit on November 3, 1951 and their marriage was blessed with four children.
Bonnie's husband Bill was the proud owner of Bill's Spudnut Shop where Bonnie enjoyed waitressing. Bonnie also worked at the Morgan Door Co. where she retired after over 20 years of dedication. Bonnie was always so full of optimism and perseverance. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family especially around the holidays. Keeping family tradition was very important to her. Her family always looked forward to her German chocolate birthday cakes, and big home cooked meals. Bonnie was a great story teller, she loved sharing bits of her life with her family and friends. When Bonnie wasn't spending time with her family, she could be found in the garden, or reading one of many books.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Rev. Larry (Jaci) Pettit, Becky (Dean) Schultz and Rodney (Julie) Pettit; grandchildren: Melissa, Nathan, Matthew (Mandy) Pettit, Mandy (Jeremy) Schultz-Briggs, Holly (Tony) Kosharek, Kelly (Paul) Thomas, and William "Will" Pettit; great-grandchildren: Connor, Rafe, Emma, and Asher Briggs, Lilly and Nathaniel Broderick, Layne Pettit, Nina and Riley Kosharek.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Randy; grandchildren, Jason Schultz and Rachel Pettit; three brothers; daughter-in-law, Liz Pettit.
In accordance to Bonnie's wishes, private services were held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 25, 2019