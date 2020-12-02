1/1
Bonnie Case
1950 - 2020
Bonnie Case

Oshkosh - Bonnie Mae Case, age 70 of Oshkosh, passed away at home with family at her side, on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born in Oshkosh on April 3, 1950, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Radig) Case. Bonnie was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church of Oshkosh. She graduated from Omro High School in 1968 and attended Fox Valley Technical College. Bonnie was employed at a local mailing company for 43 years, and also worked at The Elks Club.

Bonnie had a great sense of humor and could make you laugh to the point of tears. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, and especially loved going to the casinos. She was an amazing cook and was well known for making the best lasagna and potato salad. A special memory was whenever there was a newborn baby in the family, she would crochet a blanket made with love. She loved her family and extended family dearly and gave them so many fond memories that will be cherished forever.

Bonnie is survived by her three children: Debbie (Jerry) Heise, David (Brandy) Ziegenhagen, and Dana Ziegenhagen. Five grandchildren: Tara (Dan) Bean, Casey Ziegenhagen, Connor Ziegenhagen, Walker Venhaus, Brittany Dejewski. Seven great-grandchildren: RosaLynn, Raina, Rion, Oliver, Lily, Evelyn, Tyme Marie. Sister Peggy (Larry) Nigl, sister-in-law Peggy Case, many nieces and nephews, and the extended Ziegenhagen family.

We are comforted knowing that Bonnie is reunited in Heaven with all who preceded her in death, granddaughter Winter Rose Heise; siblings Sandra Ristow, Robert Case, and Diane Case; brother-in-law Richard Ristow; and her parents.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth hospital and Home Hospice Services for ensuring she was at home and comfortable during this time.

A service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven Drive) on Saturday, December 5, at 12:00pm with Rev. Robert Rosenberg officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10am until the time of service.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
