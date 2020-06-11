Oshkosh - On June 9, 2020, Bonnie Jane Patzlaff (nee Sager) passed peacefully at home in Oshkosh, WI with her loving husband at her side. Born September 13, 1945 to Robert Sager and Delores Sager (nee Buelow). She grew up in Oshkosh, graduating from Oshkosh High School in 1963.
While in junior high school, Bonnie met her soulmate, Bob. They married in 1964 and moved to Fort Campbell, Kentucky where Bob was stationed in the Army. Eventually, they settled in Racine, WI where Bonnie worked as a teller and mortgage specialist at Johnson Bank for many years. Her natural tendency to connect with others and her sense of humor made her a perfect fit working in the banking service industry. Raising her three boys in Racine, she encouraged academics, athletics, music and family connectedness.
Bonnie returned to Oshkosh in 1999 where she worked for M&I Bank until her retirement in 2010. Her children remember how she taught them, by example, to be kind, generous, loving, and charitable. She loved sharing laughter and stories with her lifelong friends. She also enjoyed country music, Elvis Presley, and all WI sports, though her true passion and loyalty remained with the Green Bay Packers. Go Pack!
Bonnie treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She was the perfect, caring matriarch, always keeping herself open to help and welcome her loving family. Bonnie's house was a meeting place and a refuge for all who knew her. The holidays with Bonnie were nothing less than magical. She made sure everything was perfect--decorations, food, gifts and warmth. To this day, none of us understand how she could pull everything together so seamlessly, but we appreciate the beautiful traditions she shared that will continue to be passed on for generations to come. In the summer, she really enjoyed traveling to visit family around the state and attend festivals. She especially loved gathering with family for the annual Art Fair on the Square in Madison, visiting Door County and her biennial trip to Frankenmuth, MI. Bonnie's love for her grandchildren knew no bounds. Her encouragement, pride, selfless giving and unending support for her grandkids will remain a treasured memory.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Survived by her husband, Robert Patzlaff; children, Thane (Michelle Weber) Patzlaff, Scott (Sherry Ackley) Patzlaff, and Nathan (Jenny) Patzlaff; loving grandchildren, Haley, Ripley, Krisy, Nicholas and KJ; and dear sisters, Sharon Wallin and Ellen Otto. She is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear lifelong friends. Welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Robert and Delores Sager; brothers-in-law Ken Oestreich, Jim Otto, David Patzlaff, Gary Parsons, Leroy Wachholz, Willard Henke; and sisters-in-law Judy Henke and Gail Wachholz.
The family would like to thank all of the angels at the Michael D. Wachtel Cancer Center and Ascension at Home, for guiding us through her end of life care. We would also like to thank her sisters in heart, Sue Kline and Sandy Ebel, whose continuous love and support offered comfort during trying times.
An open-house celebration of her life will be held August 15, 2020 from 10am - 12pm at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. It was Bonnie's wish that memorial donations be sent to Relay For Life or the American Cancer Society.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.