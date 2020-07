The Celebration of Life for Bonnie Patzlaff on August 15, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home - Westside, is being postponed. It will be rescheduled once people can gather together safely again. Once services are rescheduled, they will be shared at www.konrad-behlman.com and published in the Oshkosh Daily Northwestern. 920-231-1510