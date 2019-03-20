|
|
Bonnie Jo Mitchell
Pine River - On March 17, 2019 Bonnie Jo (Nelson) Mitchell died abruptly—a day she normally would have been happily preparing and delivering a corned beef and cabbage meal to her family. Bonnie was born on August 21, 1952, the oldest daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Jensen) Nelson. Harold and Helen also raised four other children, Curtis, Peggy (Goggins), Rick and Julie (Gaylon) Bucholtz. Bonnie loved to garden, cook, was an exceptional baker and relished in throwing parties. She was most recently employed at The Gala Resort in Fremont, Wisconsin. Prior to returning to Wisconsin in 1990, she owned and operated her own bar and grill in Orlando, Florida for many years. She was so very proud of her family and spoiled them every chance she could. She loved her family dearly and gave her time and support freely. She was often caring for her grand and great-grandchildren before and after school. She was looking forward to retirement so she could spend more time with her family. Bonnie is survived by a daughter Tammy (David) Getsfried, and grandchildren Shawen, Lyndsey, Corey, Elizabeth, Ashley, and Katrina; daughter Angela Timm (Corrie Quimby), and grandchildren Amber and Brandon; a son Ryan (Sara) Timm and grandchild Addison; and great-grandchildren Logan, Olivia, Levi, Clayton, Corbin, Kahlani, and Baby Ashley due in September. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3 PM at the Lewin Funeral Home Fremont. Rev. John Taggatz will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 PM and on Saturday from 1 PM until the time of service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019