Bonnie Jurek
Oshkosh - Bonnie M. Jurek passed away in her home at the age of 74. She was very artistic and loved to paint on canvas, pottery, and ceramics as well as crafting seasonal creations and murals. She was an avid reader and found joy in escaping into and sharing books from her many favorite authors. She was a woman of Faith who was always reminding us to "ask our angels for help" and was particularly devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mother. She enjoyed tending to her flower beds and feeding/watching the many birds that visited her yard. She loved all animals, especially her beloved dogs that were eagerly waiting for her at the rainbow bridge; Sorra, Jeepers and Teeka.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Rosella and her Father, John; her brother Jerry, brother-in-law Richard (Touhy), her nephew Jerry and great-granddaughter Isolde.
She is survived by her children, Leah (who was placed with a loving adoptive family), Brenda (Tom) Seaver, Lori (Jason) Olsen and Anthony (Becca) Jurek. She is remembered lovingly by her grandchildren; any children Leah had, Zac, Kristina, Allyssa, Jaron, Autumn, Paige, Jade, Gabriel; and her great-grandchildren, Ellen, Matthew, Isaac, and Zane. She is further survived by her sisters Audrey, Evonne (Clyde), Joyce (Dan); her brother, Jack (Linda); As well as her nieces and nephews.
Until we meet again, "Pray, Hope and Don't worry."
A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 30 to July 31, 2019