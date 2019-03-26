|
|
Bonnie K. Faust
New London - Bonnie Kay Faust, age 70, of New London, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Residence in New London after chronic health issues. Bonnie was born to the late Lambert and Vecilda (Finger) Young October 29, 1948. She married Lee Pinnow and together they had a son, Timothy. Later she married Ronald Faust and together they had a daughter, Heather and a son, Ryan. Bonnie was born in New London and raised in Bear Creek. She graduated from Bear Creek in 1966. She was a nurse's assistant and worked several area hospitals. Bonnie enjoyed fishing, camping, casinos, a variety of foods, especially Chinese food and also playing games and drinking Pepsi.
Survivors include her children, Heather Faust, CO and Timothy (Pinnow), Oshkosh; sister, Marla (Gary) Steinke, Clintonville; foster sister, Carol (Jay) Kuhnke Grant, Green Bay; sister-in-law, Karen Young, Bear Creek and lifelong friend, Betty Milton, Montgomery, Alabama. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Ryan; brother, Dennis Young; sister, Cordell Kuhnke Madel; brother-in-law, Herman Madel and special aunts, Beatrice Bellin and Rita Dexter.
The funeral service for Bonnie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Deacon Joe Lehman officiating. Visitation will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will be in Danish Cemetery in the Town of Bear Creek.
The family wishes to thank the current and former staff at St. Joseph Residence, especially Kathy Rusch, Bill Hatfield and Dr. Sawyer, the staff at Shawano County Services, especially, Dawn Rosenow and Sue Barber and also Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Bonnie and her family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 26, 2019