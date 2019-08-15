|
Bonnie Mae (Mohler) Neice
Plano, TX - Bonnie Mae (Mohler) Neice, born on January 21, 1930 in Danville, Illinois, was a sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who had a passion for music and education and an unwavering love for her family and Jesus Christ.
The youngest daughter of Daniel H. Mohler and Marinda E. Rush Mohler, she grew up in Galva, Illinois and graduated with honors from Galva High School in 1947 where she played piano and sang in the choir. During high school, she met and later married the handsome Thomas E. (Tommie) Neice on December 23, 1950. After getting married, Tommie and Bonnie lived in several Illinois towns and in 1963 they moved to Oshkosh, Wisconsin with their young boys Tom and Scott.
Bonnie loved playing piano and singing, and she returned to school and earned her Bachelor's degree in Music Education at the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh. She taught elementary music for many years in the Oshkosh school systems.
She also had a passion for antiques and "antiquing". Over the years she acquired a beautiful collection of antiques and during the 1970's opened an antique store in Oshkosh. Bonnie loved to play cards and games, Pinochle, Spades, and especially Hearts with her grandchildren. She loved God and was a life-long Christian, singing in church choirs and playing piano while raising her family. She was most recently a member of Meadows Baptist Church in Plano, Texas.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Marinda Mohler and her siblings, Alton, Violet, Hilda, and Mildred. Today, she leaves behind her children; Thomas Edward Neice and his wife Jody, Daniel Scott Neice and his wife Julie; 5 grandchildren (Alicia, Natalie, Jennifer, Darcy, Nicholas) and her great grandsons Cayden and Brayden.
There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at Allen Family Funeral Options, 2112 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, Texas 75023.
Bonnie will be inurned, with her husband Tommie, at 9:00 AM on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75211.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Bonnie's name, to Meadows Baptist Church (https://meadowsbaptist.org), 3001 Los Rios Boulevard, Plano, Texas 75074, phone: (972) 423-5683.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019