Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the Pavilion in Pierce Park
1035 W. Prospect Ave
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Wachtveitl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Wachtveitl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bonnie Wachtveitl Obituary
Bonnie Wachtveitl

Oshkosh - Bonnie Wachtveitl, age 64, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She is survived by her children: Tamzen Spiegel and Brandon (Tonya) Blaisdell; five grandchildren; brother, Malcom (Kathy) Spiegel; sister, Juanita Hein; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan.

A celebration of life will be from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Pavilion in Pierce Park, 1035 W. Prospect Ave., Appleton.

The family extends a special thank you to the medical team at ThedaCare Medical Center, Neenah, and the staff at Cherry Meadows Hospice for their wonderful care.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now