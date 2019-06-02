|
Bonnie Wachtveitl
Oshkosh - Bonnie Wachtveitl, age 64, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She is survived by her children: Tamzen Spiegel and Brandon (Tonya) Blaisdell; five grandchildren; brother, Malcom (Kathy) Spiegel; sister, Juanita Hein; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan.
A celebration of life will be from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Pavilion in Pierce Park, 1035 W. Prospect Ave., Appleton.
The family extends a special thank you to the medical team at ThedaCare Medical Center, Neenah, and the staff at Cherry Meadows Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 2, 2019