Brandon Lee SheppardOshkosh - Brandon Lee Sheppard, age 26, passed away on July 7th 2020. Brandon was born on April 5th 1994 in Oshkosh Wisconsin to Terry and Donna (Ybarra) Sheppard. Brandon grew up in Oshkosh Wisconsin with a rich and full childhood keeping many of the same friends from his childhood on into his adult life. Brandon graduated from Oshkosh North and attended both LaCrosse and Oshkosh Universities. He began working with the CLC Lighted School House after school program in 2017 as a lead teacher. Last year in 2019 he was hired to run his own program as a facilitor for the Jefferson Elementary School in Oshkosh where Brandon resided. Brandon also worked at the Boys and Girls Club over the summers, he had a passion for working with, and helping children that needed it most. Brandon spent most of his freetime gaming with buddies, listening to music, and spending time with his friends and family. If you were lucky enough to cross paths with Brandon, he had a way of making you feel like you had known him forever and he would always have your back. Brandon was an organ donor and one of his last gifts to complete strangers across the country was life. He became a Hero in every sense of the word and his legacy will live on in others.Brandon is survived by his parents Donna and Terry (Oshkosh). His siblings Curt (Sarah) Sheppard (Neenah), Bergundy Sheppard (Oshkosh), Anthony (Corie Anderson) Sheppard (St. Paul, MN), and Shyann (Mark Faust) Sheppard (Oshkosh). His two nephews Jayden and Landon Sheppard (Neenah), as well as numerous special aunts, uncles, and cousins.Brandon will have a visitation at St. Raphaels on 830 South Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh WI, 54904 on Saturday, July 18 from 8:00 to 10:00 am followed by a Mass from 10:00 to 11:00. Following mass there will be a small get together at Peabody's in Downtown Oshkosh from 11:30 to 2:30. We urge anyone who knew and loved Brandon to come and help celebrate the life of this very selfless and loved young man. In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made to a CLC Lighted School House scholarship fund, please contact Brandons sister's Shyann at sheppshy@gmail.com for information.