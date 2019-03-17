|
Braxton Patterson
Oshkosh - Braxton I. Patterson, age 93, passed away on March 6, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center. Braxton was born on December 21, 1925, in Hastings, Nebraska, the son of Chalmer Nash Patterson and Mary Francis Irvine. He spent his younger years growing up in Milwaukee but graduated from high school in 1944 in Biloxi, Mississippi. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1944, where he participated in special training programs at Tulane University and served in Panama. He received his Honorable Discharge in 1950. He then attended Bradley University where he received a Bachelors Degree and a Master of Arts Degree in economics with an emphasis in International Studies. He continued his education at Michigan State University where he earned a Ph. D. in Economics in 1961. After short teaching stints at the University of Illinois and UW Milwaukee, he joined the economics faculty at the University of Wisconsin in 1967 where he taught until his retirement in 1994. His teaching specialties were in Money and Banking, Economic Fluctuations and Forecasting, and History of Economic Thought.
On June 10, 1950 Braxton married Marylin R. Danner. They spent 42 years together before Marylin passed away on July 29, 1992. In 1996 Braxton married Joan Bazile. She preceded him in death in October of 1998. After his retirement Braxton joined the Playhouse Theater group where he played "Papa Rose" in Gypsy and the "Inspector" in Arsenic and Old Lace. It was in the theater that Braxton met Kathrine Pfeiffer. They were married in September of 2000 and spent ten years together before she died on September 11, 2010.
In November of 1967 Braxton entered into full membership of the First Congregational Church of Oshkosh. He was an active in many of the church's ministries and sang baritone in the Chancel Choir for decades. Braxton particularly loved collecting paintings and enjoying classical and Jazz music. His extensive collection of original paintings is now on display on the walls of the hallways at the Evergreen Retirement home. Every summer he would spend several weeks in Door County attending musical performances and enjoying the displays of artwork on the peninsula.
Braxton is preceded in death by his parents and three wives. He is survived by his most beloved sister Evan Cotton of Fort Davis, Texas and his loved stepchildren, Chris and Rebecca Kressner and their children Max, Veronica, and Paul of Lake Mills, Wisconsin; Jane Buelow and son Bill of Menasha; and David and Debra Bazile of Appleton, Wisconsin; and a host of colleagues and friends.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Aurora Hospital and the Evergreen Retirement Community for his care. Braxton loved his time spent at Evergreen.
In lieu of flowers people may consider making a donation to First Congregational Church in Oshkosh, Green Lake Festival of Music, Peninsula Music Festival of Door County, or the Christian Education Scholarship fund at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, in the name of Chalmer Nash Patterson.
The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Braxton will be held in the Worship and Performing Arts Center of Evergreen Retirement Community, 1130 N. Westfield Street, on Tuesday, March 19 at 2:00 pm. A visitation will be held from 1:00 until the time of service. Reverend Nancy Taylor of First Congregational Church and Chaplain Steve Wood of Evergreen will officiate. Military Honors will follow the service. A reception will follow at Evergreen. Braxton will be laid to rest at Lake View Memorial Park. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019