Brenda J. Curran, age 65, of Ripon, WI passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Ripon Medical Center.
Brenda was born in Waupun, WI on March 20, 1954, the daughter of Howard and Marilyn (Tavs) Redeker. She graduated from Waupun High School and went on to Cosmetology School. Brenda married Glenn Curran, Jr. in 1976 in Brandon, WI. She was a hair stylist in Ripon for many years. Brenda enjoyed spending the winters in Florida with her husband and especially cherished her time with her grandsons.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 44 years, Glenn Curran, Jr.; her children, Glenn (Jane) Curran, III and Katie Curran; grandsons, Jack and Ryan Curran; two brothers, Kevin (Christine) Redeker and Harlyn Redeker; two sisters, Lenora (Cal) Bille and Vonne (Ed) Curran; brothers-in-law, Robert (Peggy) Curran, Jeff Curran, Tim (Linda) Curran, and Edward (Vonnie) Curran; sisters-in-law, Nan (Joe) Longo, Lynn (Buddy) LeFever, Kathy (special friend Mark Longo) Gregor, Patty (John) Walgenbach and Mary (Curt) Rechek; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Marilyn Redeker; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Curran and father-in-law, Glenn Curran; brother-in-law, Terry Curran; sister-in-law, Maureen Mengelt; a nephew, Patrick Curran; and a niece, Angela Curran.
Visitation for Brenda will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971, and again on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am also at the funeral home.
Funeral service for Brenda will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, with Chaplain Barry Zabel officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of the Cross Cemetery in Ripon. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in her name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019