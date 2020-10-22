1/1
Brian Charles Koplitz
1956 - 2020
Brian Charles Koplitz

Oshkosh - Brian Charles Koplitz, age 64, of Oshkosh, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his home.

Brian was born July 31, 1956, in Ripon, WI, the son of Marvin and Dorothy (Maliske) Koplitz. He graduated from Ripon High School. Brian enjoyed the lake life and watching Westerns on TV.

Survivors include his two sons, Eric Koplitz and his son, Jonathan Koplitz of both of Oshkosh, WI and Shawn (Sara) Koplitz of Pickett, WI and their daughters, Madison and Malorie Koplitz; sister, Krisann (partner, Dewey) Koplitz; brother, Gary (Mary) Koplitz of Pickett, WI; two nephews, Nickolas Hoch of Ripon, WI and Justin (Julie) Koplitz of Marshfield, WI; two nieces, Emily Hoch of Oshkosh, WI and Shianne (Nori) Koplitz of Pewaukee, WI. He was further survived by other relatives. Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Dorothy Koplitz.

Per Brian's wishes, there will be no service. Inurnment will take place at Liberty Prairie Cemetery in the Town of Utica. A memorial is being established in his name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
