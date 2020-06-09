Brian Gasper
1958 - 2020
Brian Gasper

Oshkosh - Brian Gasper, 61, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2020 in Oshkosh due to drowning from a boating mishap. Brian was born on June 23, 1958 in Appleton, the son of Raymond and Beverly (Hass) Gasper. On September 8, 2007 he married Donna (Bauer) Stadler. Brian worked at CR Meyer until he retired. He enjoyed riding his harley, watching Packer games, fishing, and hunting. Brian spent a great deal of time with his dog Duke and cats going on walks and playing. His animals brought him great joy. Brian also loved trying to grow the largest pumpkin in the contest him and his wife had each year. Brian took pride in canning vegetables he harvested from his garden.

Brian is survived by his wife; Donna, daughters; Nicole and Stephaine Gasper, step children; Jessica and James Stadler, three grandchildren; Nya, Angelina, and Alana, seven step grandchildren; Cheyenne, Anthony, Roman, Sequoia, Trinity, Elijah, and Eva, one step great grandson; Jeremiah, three siblings; Connie (Jim) Becker, Brad Gasper, and Todd Gasper, mother-in-law; Margaret Bauer, sister-in-law; Karen Hetue (Jim Dobson), brother-in-law; Tom (Tammy) Bauer, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Raymond and Beverly Gasper, son; Ryan Gasper, father-in-law; Edward Bauer, brother-in-law; Jim Hetue.

I'd like to thank everyone involved in the search and rescue and a special thanks to Brian's brother, Brad for staying on the water until Brian was found.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Leach Amphitheater, 303 Ceape Ave., Oshkosh, WI 54901.

Brian we will miss you, but our memories and love will live on and our thoughts will always be with you.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Leach Amphitheater
