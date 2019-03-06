Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church of Winchester
8396 Steeple Hill Dr.
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church of Winchester
8396 Steeple Hill Dr.
Larsen, WI
Winneconne - Brooke M. Harris, age 26, of Winneconne died unexpectedly Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born September 24, 1992, in Carnegie, Oklahoma to Richard and Susan (Dunn) Harris. Brooke was currently employed by Cellcom in Neenah.

Brooke was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, and friends. Caynen was her world and she loved him with everything she had. She was selfless and had a heart of gold. Brooke lit up every room she walked into. No matter what the situation, she always had a smile on her face.

She will be truly missed by: her son, Caynen; her father and stepmother, Richard and Jennifer Harris, of Fremont; siblings, Josh, Courtney, Katelyn, and Gabriel; grandparents, Dale and Fletia Harris, of Carnegie, Oklahoma; John and Lona Schroll, of Larsen; Evelyn Carroll, of Hepner, Oregon; aunts and uncles, Timi and Ronnie McLemore, Angie and Trevor McCool, Kelly and Mica Harris, all of Carnegie, Oklahoma; Sue Schwartzbauer, Mike Schwartzbauer, both of Larsen; her mother and fiancé, Susan Harris and Brad Jordan, of Manitowoc; grandfather, Gerald Dunn, of Manitowoc; uncles and aunt, Steven Dunn, Bill Dunn, Mary Ellen Pekarske, all of Manitowoc; and many cousins and friends.

Preceding Brooke in death were grandfather, Jerry Carroll; and grandmother, Charlotte Dunn.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at Grace Lutheran Church of Winchester, 8396 Steeple Hill Dr. Larsen, WI. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at Noon at the church with Pastor Connie Bramlett officiating.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 6, 2019
