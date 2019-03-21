|
Bruce A. Townsend
Appleton - Bruce Allan Townsend, age 76, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his home. The son of the late Everett and Virginia (Wilkinson) Townsend, he was born October 25, 1942 in Oshkosh, WI.
Bruce graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1960 and earned his BS degree in Civil Engineering from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, and received his MBA from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh.
Bruce spent his entire career at Kimberly-Clark, retiring in February 2003, after 37 years of service as an engineer and in management. He attended Plymouth Congregational Church in Oshkosh where he sang in the choir with his wife, Gloria, and later, Calvary Bible Church in Neenah. Bruce enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing and gardening and was a life-long fan of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs.
Bruce was married to Gloria Ann Tunks of Oshkosh, in 1965. She preceded him in death on August 30, 2015. Bruce is survived by their three children: Douglas (Laura), of Kewaunee, WI, and their children: Sarah, Cassie, Zachary, Tyler, Andrew, Kiara, Noah, Brianna and Ricky , Kevin (Tamara) of Wheaton, IL, and their children: Lacey, Linnea and Wyatt, and Paul of Gladstone, MO. Bruce is further survived by his sister-in-law, Andrea Townsend and her two daughters: Alicia Gregory and Alana Gillett.
Bruce was preceded in death by his in-laws, Edwin and Shirley Tunks; and his brother, Brian Townsend.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Calvary Bible Church, 1450 Oakridge Rd., Neenah. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fox Valley Christian Academy in care of Calvary Bible Church.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Home Instead, in particular Karen Vehrs and Tim Brunette; and to the staff of Brewster Village, ThedaCare - Neenah, and ThedaCare Hospice for all the excellent care they provided Bruce over the past several years.
