Bruce Arnold Singstock
Oshkosh - Bruce Arnold Singstock, age 78, of Oshkosh, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Oshkosh on October 29, 1941 the son of the late Harold and Ida Getchel Singstock. Bruce proudly served his country for almost three years in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1961. He married Barbara Slife in First English Lutheran Church in 1965. Bruce was employed by Rockwell International for many years, and until the time of his retirement he was employed by Oshkosh Truck CO. in Oshkosh.
Bruce is survived by three daughters; Christine Palmer, of Oshkosh, Dawn (Stephen) Highland, Oshkosh, Vicki (David) Kiselewski, of Oshkosh, four grandchildren; Elizabeth (Adam) Cartwright, Virginia Beach, VA., DezaRae (Matt) McGuire, Nashville TN., Stephanie Highland, CO., Logan Kiselewski, Oshkosh, three great-grandchildren; Bella Cartwright, Evelyn Cartwright, Finley McGuire, four brothers; Harold Singstock, Russel (Cathy) Doemel, James Doemel, William Doemel, one sister; Peggy Robbins; two sisters-in-law; Lorinda Heft, Oshkosh, and Delores Knox, Appleton, one brother-in-law; Curtiss (Sherry) Slife, Oshkosh. Bruce is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Bruce was an outgoing man who could make friends with anyone he encountered. For many years Bruce's passion was managing the Sweet Water Band, and also the dear friendships with all the band members. He enjoyed trips to the casino, and card night with the guys.
Bruce was preceded in death on April 20, 2019 by his life-long-love/wife Barbara, one infant daughter; Barbara, one brother; George Singstock, one sister; Judy Doemel, and one sister-in-law; Helen Singstock.
Funeral services for Bruce will be held on Monday March 16, at 11:00 AM in First English Lutheran Church (1013 Minnesota) with the Rev. Tim Greenwald officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lake View Memorial Park. Family and friends may call at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny funeral Home (865 S Westhaven) on Sunday from 4:00-6:00 PM and also at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the hour of services.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020