Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
(1013 Minnesota
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First English Lutheran Church
1013 Minnesota
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Singstock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Arnold Singstock


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Arnold Singstock Obituary
Bruce Arnold Singstock

Oshkosh - Bruce Arnold Singstock, age 78, of Oshkosh, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born in Oshkosh on October 29, 1941 the son of the late Harold and Ida Getchel Singstock. Bruce proudly served his country for almost three years in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1961. He married Barbara Slife in First English Lutheran Church in 1965. Bruce was employed by Rockwell International for many years, and until the time of his retirement he was employed by Oshkosh Truck CO. in Oshkosh.

Bruce is survived by three daughters; Christine Palmer, of Oshkosh, Dawn (Stephen) Highland, Oshkosh, Vicki (David) Kiselewski, of Oshkosh, four grandchildren; Elizabeth (Adam) Cartwright, Virginia Beach, VA., DezaRae (Matt) McGuire, Nashville TN., Stephanie Highland, CO., Logan Kiselewski, Oshkosh, three great-grandchildren; Bella Cartwright, Evelyn Cartwright, Finley McGuire, four brothers; Harold Singstock, Russel (Cathy) Doemel, James Doemel, William Doemel, one sister; Peggy Robbins; two sisters-in-law; Lorinda Heft, Oshkosh, and Delores Knox, Appleton, one brother-in-law; Curtiss (Sherry) Slife, Oshkosh. Bruce is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Bruce was an outgoing man who could make friends with anyone he encountered. For many years Bruce's passion was managing the Sweet Water Band, and also the dear friendships with all the band members. He enjoyed trips to the casino, and card night with the guys.

Bruce was preceded in death on April 20, 2019 by his life-long-love/wife Barbara, one infant daughter; Barbara, one brother; George Singstock, one sister; Judy Doemel, and one sister-in-law; Helen Singstock.

Funeral services for Bruce will be held on Monday March 16, at 11:00 AM in First English Lutheran Church (1013 Minnesota) with the Rev. Tim Greenwald officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lake View Memorial Park. Family and friends may call at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny funeral Home (865 S Westhaven) on Sunday from 4:00-6:00 PM and also at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until the hour of services.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -