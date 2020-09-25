Bruce E. Dore'Oshkosh, WI - Bruce Doré, born October 6th, 1946, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the evening of September 21st, 2020. Bruce was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Crystal and Edward Doré. He grew up living between Cleveland and Ocean Beach, California. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and stationed in Germany. After honorable discharge from the service, Bruce settled in Wisconsin. He poured steel, drove semi, and received a diploma for draftsmanship, and later went to work at Oshkosh Truck Corp until he retired. Bruce had many interests and hobbies; scuba diving, stained glass, music, and motorcycles just to name a few. His true love though was spending time with "his girls", his daughter Lisa and granddaughter KaTia. Through the years his insatiable desire to travel allowed them to explore many places together. Bruce particularly enjoyed going to Mexico for the beautiful beaches and various tequila samples. He also lived vicariously through his granddaughter's eyes as she travelled to places he had dreamt of going. One thing everybody knew about Bruce was his love for fast cars, the faster the better, from his 1969 Super B, Chargers, Hemis, and many Harley Davidsons; he used to say "you got to get up on the highway and stretch her legs" and hit the gas! His love of music sent him and his lifelong friend Harold "Elms" Elmer to many Blues and Jazz Festivals. Bruce is survived by his daughter Lisa Doré, granddaughter KaTia Nelson, and grandpup Finley, nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Crystal Doré, stepfather Jessie Walters, half-brother Ray Walters, and good friends Frank Tuttle and Dan Follett.Lisa and KaTia would especially like to thank Pat, Paula, and Chris of Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care. Also a HUGE thank you to Lisa's Tribe. You ladies know who you are A celebration of life for Bruce will be held at a future date.