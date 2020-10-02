1/1
Bruce "Fox" Gayhart
Bruce "Fox" Gayhart

Oshkosh - Bruce "Fox" L. Gayhart, age 70 of Oshkosh, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born on February 23, 1950, in Oshkosh to Carrol and Bernice Ingersol Gayhart. He married Carol Miller on September 19, 1975.

He had a passion for cars and racing. Over the years, he made many fond memories working on his Lotus, going to Elkhart Lake with his sons, and watching Formula 1 and IndyCar racing. He enjoyed racing RC cars and was associated with the local British Sportscar Club. He was an extremely skilled craftsman; his mark can be seen all over his home and those of his sons. He was always there to lend a hand or help someone out of bind no matter the time of day. He loved spending time outdoors, camping, traveling, went on numerous adventures with family and friends, and he loved his grandchildren "way too much".

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol Gayhart, their two sons Brian (Casara) Gayhart, Barry Gayhart, five grandchildren Max, Vincent, Nova, Lillian, Edella, his two brothers Wayne (Sharon) Gayhart, Alan Gayhart, one brother-in-law David (Mary) Miller, one sister-in-law Ellen (Kevin) Hess, nieces, nephews, and many beloved friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carrol and Bernice, his in-laws Vincent and Irma Miller, and nephew Steven Hess.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes Westside. Due to current health situations, masks and social distancing will be asked of all attendees.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ascension Hospice, who went above and beyond caring, ensuring everyone's needs were met, the Ladybugs, the Lotus group, all those involved with the anniversary parade, and their friends, family, and neighbors for all their help.

The family has established a memorial in his honor and, due to the current Covid conditions, intends to have a celebration of life at a later date.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
