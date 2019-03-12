|
|
Oshkosh - Bruce L. McCain, age 75, of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, March 9,2019 at Evergreen Manor. He was born March 3, 1944, a son of Allison B. "Mac" McCain and Anita Mary née Ritchie. He married Donna Marks on April 2nd, 1966 in Oshkosh.
Bruce graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1962 and attended UWO. He then worked at Block Iron & Supply until 1964 when he began in sales with Sprinkmann & Sons in Milwaukee where he then worked for over 40 years.
As a member of the First Congregational Church for 75 years, he served in many capacities on various committees. Family, music, camping, wooden boats, and Gulf Shores, Alabama were all true loves.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 53 years Donna McCain; daughter Jennifer Schoof of Eau Claire, WI and her son Patrick; son Patrick (Angie Bowe) McCain of Eau Claire, WI; son Michael (Tracy) McCain of Galveston, TX and their three children Austin (fiancée Rebecca Etheridge) McCain and their son Jaxson Cole of Pasadena, TX, Seana McCain of Oshkosh, WI and Mitchell McCain of Oshkosh, WI; brother Dr. Thom (Jan) McCain of Columbus, Ohio and sister Molly (Mike) Batzner of Racine; and sister in law Evan McCain.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alan, (Sally), of Istanbul, Turkey, and his son in law Randy Schoof.
A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at THE FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 137 Algoma Blvd. Family and friends may call at the church on Friday, March 15 beginning at 9:30 AM, followed by a service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Bruce's name has been established to benefit either First Congregational Church's Outdoor Ministries or Next Step.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 12, 2019