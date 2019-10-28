Services
Princeton - Bruce Mlodzik, age 64, of Princeton, passed away on October 3, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah after a yearlong battle with bile duct/liver cancer. At his side were his loving wife, Sue, his son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Heather.

Bruce was born in Ripon, WI, on March 12, 1955, a son of Florian and Phyllis (Sosinsky) Mlodzik. He grew up in Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School in 1973. On April 8, 1978, Bruce married Carol Sue Otto and enjoyed married life for 41 years. They were blessed with one son, Michael.

Bruce was a gifted ball player having hit many home runs. It didn't matter if it was fast pitch, moderate or slow pitch, he could hit them all. Over the years, he played for various teams including, The Bank, Fun Farm, Reimer's Hideaway, Three Stooges, Mr. Bill's, Showdown Corral and Western House. He enjoyed hunting and fishing while he was able, playing cards, shooting pool, going on vacation to Las Vegas with Sue and shooting the breeze with friends. He could talk to anyone and always had a story to tell.

Bruce was a hardworking, dedicated man. He worked for Michels Pipeline for 37 years which took him all over the United States. He loved being a grandpa to his "little guy" Lennox and was able to hold and spend a little time with his new grandson, Deacon, before his passing.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Sue Mlodzik of Princeton; son, Michael (Heather) Mlodzik of Oxford; grandsons, Lennox and Deacon Mlodzik; godchild, Lisa (Colin) Zodrow-McElroy; brothers, Richard (Mary Jo) Mlodzik, Dennis (Cindy) Mlodzik; sister, Marcia (Steve) Brye; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arlon and Glenda Otto; sisters-in-law, Karen (Wayne) Bentilla-Williams, Tina (Jeff) Zodrow; brother-in-law, Mike (Jayne) Otto; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florian and Phyllis Mlodzik; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is gone but will never be forgotten!

Per Bruce's wishes he was cremated and there was no service. Please visit our website at www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a story of Bruce with his family.

