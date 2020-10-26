Bruce R. Dettlaff



Bruce R. Dettlaff has gone to be with his Heavenly Father. He was the son of Robert and Grace Dettlaff and was born May 22, 1951. He went to Baptist Bible College in Springfield MO and became a minister. He had churches in Cincinnati OH, Neenah, Gillette, Milton and LaCrosse WI.



Bruce was a walking encyclopedia. He could talk your ear off with statistics, trivia and his experiences. He especially loved cars and was a truck driver for a while.



Bruce will forever be remembered by his brothers; Wayne (Tracey), Russell (Karen) and Brian (Cindy) of Oshkosh and Gregory of Dallas TX and his sisters; Ruth Ann Simpson of St. Joseph MO, Carolyn Horton and Lorraine Stewart of Oshkosh. He also had 10 nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.



A memorial gathering will be held by the immediate family at a later date.









