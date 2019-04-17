Services
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church,
4805 Sportsman Dr,
De Pere, WI
Brynlee Hope Getchel Obituary
Brynlee Hope Getchel

- - Brynlee Hope Getchel gained her angel wings on April 7 after a heroic battle with a rare mitochondrial disease. Her strength inspired her family and medical team. Brynlee always had a big smile for everyone she met and a pretty bow on her head.

Brynlee is survived by her parents Brian & Jennifer Getchel, and her brother Jamison, as well as grandparents, great grandmas, aunts, uncles, & a cousin.

With every rainbow; sunny day; and warm breeze we feel her love.

A service will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Dr, De Pere, WI on Saturday May 4 at 11:00am with a celebration of life tea party luncheon to follow. The family asks that this be a celebration with no black attire please. In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider bringing bows/cloth headbands for the Getchel family's new charity "Bows For Brynlee" for Children's Hospital. We thank everyone for your love and support. The family would especially like to thank the staff at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin; The Ronald McDonald House; & Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home for the kindness & compassion they have given our family.

There is a preplanned fundraiser event for Brynlee's family on Saturday April 20 at Fox River Brewing in Oshkosh from 12:00 to 3:00pm. All are welcome to come.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 17, 2019
