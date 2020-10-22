Oshkosh - Callie Cathryn (Wallace) Eisert passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on October 21, 2020, at Eden Meadows East Green House. She was born in Buckner, Arkansas, on January 8, 1927, the youngest child of George and Lenora (Eddy) Wallace. She graduated as valedictorian from Buckner High School in 1944 and then headed to Washington D.C. to work in the War Department. After the war, she moved to Los Angeles, California to work as a bookkeeper for U.S. Aviation Underwriters and later as an underwriter for Maryland Casualty Co. While living in California, she met the love of her life, Leonard Eisert. They were married on January 20, 1951, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beloit, WI. They were active members there for over 45 years. They lived in Beloit for several years during which Callie was employed by the Moss Insurance Agency. They eventually settled near Clinton to raise their two daughters. They moved to Oshkosh in 2008 to be near family. In 2017, Callie moved to Eden Meadows East Green House in Oshkosh.Callie was an accomplished artist, painting mostly with oils and watercolors. She also enjoyed sewing and creating things for her daughters. They have yet to meet anyone else who had oil paintings in their doll houses! She also instilled in them a love of reading and a love for the Lord. Callie was devoted to her family who adored her, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.Callie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, her parents, four brothers: Minor Gordon, Malcolm, Maurice, and GL, her sister Elsie and their respective spouses and her brother-in-law Gerald Eisert and his wife Alma.Callie will be greatly missed by her daughters Rebecca (Brian) Cleven and Rachel (Michael) Cleven, grandson John (Katie) Cleven, granddaughter Katherine (Mitch Huebner) Cleven, great-grandson Silas Huebner and several nieces and nephews.A private service will be held with Pastor Dorn of Living Water Lutheran Church presiding.The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Eden Meadows East Green House for their years of kind and loving care for Callie. They would also like to thank Pastor Dorn for faithfully visiting Callie.