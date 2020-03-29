|
Calvin William Hawksworth
Winneconne - Calvin William Hawksworth was born on April 29, 1928, to George and Gladys (Smail) Hawksworth and passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, in Oshkosh.
Cal was a lover of all things Winneconne. He was raised on the west side of the Wolf River. As a young man Cal enjoyed spending time hunting ducks in his homemade skiff, fishing and trapping.
He served in the Army from 1948 to 1952 serving in Japan and Korea during the war. His favorite saying was "I signed up for 3 years and served one for Harry". He was an active member of the Winneconne American Legion Post 364. Cal's greatest joy was to march in the Memorial Day parade and be a part of the wonderful service following. In later years, as his health declined, he sorely missed that time.
Cal worked at Saylor Surveying as a licensed surveyor. He loved being outdoors and knew every back road and trout stream in the surrounding counties.
On June 12, 1965, Cal married Betty Ann Kitchen and they raised their three daughters on the east side of Winneconne. He served the community volunteering with the Auxiliary police and enjoying his daughter's softball games and band concerts. Following his retirement, he worked part time at Wayne's Piggly Wiggly. Cal loved this job!
Cal spent his remaining years in Winneconne enjoying his yard, watching the boats on the river, feeding his ducks and admiring his flower beds.
Cal is survived by his wife Betty, daughters Susan (Doug) Watkins, Lynda (Steve) Cottrell and Patti Hawksworth; grandchildren, Lauren and Kalvin, Calivin and Danielle, Hannah and Rafe; his sister Carol (Ray) Paynter; and nephews Kevin and Mark Paynter.
A private burial with family and military honors will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bella Vista, Ascension Hospice nurses and Dr. Rocke for their care and concern.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020